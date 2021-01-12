IDTechEx Predict the AR/VR/MR Market to Surpass $30 Billion by 2030

Through deep analysis of both key players and technologies, IDTechEx’s most recent report—Augmented, Mixed and Virtual Reality 2020-2030: Forecasts, Markets and Technologies—can provide readers with the trends this market will face in the coming decade.

The report covers one of the key markets of the future: the AR/VR/MR market. VR, MR, and AR products are used in many different settings, for example, for day-to-day workflow management, and on production lines. This market, which IDTechEx forecasts predict to be over $30Bn by 2030, will impact many different industries, and future innovations will continue its growth in the wearables market.

The report reviews and analyses over 100 products and details of over 80 companies to create succinct and detailed conclusions about the future of this market. This market research report includes market forecasts, player profiles, investments, and comprehensive company lists are all provided.

The company has also created a second report—Optics and Displays in AR, VR, and MR 2020-2030: Technologies, Players and Market—that offers a concise overview of the markets of optics and displays in both the AR/MR and VR technologies. It includes the forecasts for both the optical and display markets in AR/MR and VR markets. The current state of these markets is discussed and analyzed with long-range forecasts from 2020-2030 for revenue and volume by technology in AR/MR Optics, VR Optics, AR/MR micro-displays, and VR micro-displays.

