How West Point's Esports Team Reached Its Goals (EdTech Magazine)

"While most college athletes saw their seasons shut down as the novel coronavirus spread this spring and summer, esports players at the United States Military Academy marched on."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID19 pandemic has thrown curveball after curveball to higher ed administrators and technicians. But it's also opening doors to show the value of technology. As many institutions sideline their college athletes, esports has been building momentum. This a wonderful case study of the Army West Point eSports Club and their winning strategy. Great lessons for folks looking to develop their esports offerings.