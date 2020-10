"Makenzie, Mariah and Makayla are triplets who, by the age of 13, have created websites, programmed a handheld Raspberry Pi computer and given orders to a small, white robot called Sphero.'"—Source: The Hechinger Report

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When you have exposure to what is possible, it can help shape your goals. Read how programs like Bulldog Bytes are looking to open doors and shift demographics by creating better early pathways into computer science. —Eduwire Editors