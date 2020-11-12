How the Pandemic Accelerated Digital Transformation at Jones College (Campus Technology)

"For the last century, Jones College in Mississippi has helped students earn associate degrees and credentials in an array of industries. At any one time, we can have up to 4,000 students enrolled, which makes keeping track of paperwork and class enrollment deadlines a seriously time- and labor-intensive task."—Source: Campus Technology

Talk about good timing. Read how embracing digital processes pre-pandemic put Jones College on a solid path to navigate the upheaval and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.