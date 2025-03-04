How Riedel Boosts Production to Aid Canadian Broadcaster’s Disaster Recovery

Rec4Box is rolling out its outside broadcast trucks with new technology. Its fleet of mid-size OB trucks is now equipped with Riedel Communications MediorNet real-time network technology. By integrating video, audio, and intercom systems into a unified network running on just a few fiber strands, Riedel’s MediorNet system and its MediorNet MicroN interfaces have allowed Rec4Box to streamline on-site infrastructure with more efficient use of limited truck space and easier management on-site. In addition to transforming Rec4Box's production capabilities, this strategic deployment also enabled the swift restoration of operations for a major Canadian broadcaster following a catastrophic flood.

“MicroN has become our secret weapon,” said Jonathan Fortin, founder and chief technology officer at Rec4Box. “Whether it's a small local event or a large-scale broadcast, the system's flexibility allows us to adapt quickly to different production requirements. It has dramatically reduced our setup time and increased our operational efficiency. We can now arrive on-site, set up eight cameras, lay a single fiber, and be ready to shoot in record time. The cost savings over numerous productions throughout the year are substantial. With MicroN's software-defined nature, we can reconfigure our setup on the fly, eliminating the need for multiple specialized devices and significantly reducing our equipment footprint.”

After experiencing issues with its previous intercom solution and traditional large SDI router for video infrastructure, Rec4Box fully committed to Riedel's ecosystem, integrating multiple MediorNet frames and MicroN devices into its operations. Another key was MediorNet's built-in redundancy, which proved essential for high-stakes live productions where technical failures are never an option. Instead of relying on a single large router inside the truck, the MediorNet network operates like a distributed spider network with point-to-point connectivity, allowing for a much simpler and more efficient setup.

Rec4Box's comprehensive setup includes Riedel’s 16 MicroN units for distribution across any venue as well as Riedel’s StageBox, the RockNet audio distribution network, and the Bolero wireless intercom. Artist G2 frames with numerous panels and 40 Bolero beltpacks are distributed across two 26-foot trucks, one 40-foot truck, and two complete fly packs. Designed with built-in redundancy, the MediorNet network enables the team to prioritize critical signals and add more fiber cables for increased backup options. Its ability to decentralize routing capabilities has become particularly beneficial for mobile productions.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

Thanks to MicroN’s user-friendly interface and plug-and-play nature, new engineers can become operational with the system after a 20-minute lesson. Extensive preconfiguration and saved settings allow for rapid deployment and integration of new units into the network.

The versatility and reliability of Riedel's MediorNet system were put to the test when a major Canadian broadcaster faced a severe flooding incident that threatened to halt its operations and forced a complete move within 24 hours. Leveraging the broadcaster's existing fiber infrastructure and expertise, Rec4Box implemented Riedel’s MediorNet technology in just two to three days, quickly creating a distributed network architecture that was ideal for the broadcaster's multiple-room setup. The system's exceptional flexibility and robustness in emergency situations allowed the broadcaster to relocate, get its entire production center up and running, and resume operations quickly. Rec4Box later lent the broadcaster two MicroN units, which were used for approximately three weeks. After seeing the benefits of MediorNet, the broadcaster purchased and installed their own MediorNet media distribution solution.

“When the broadcaster needed to move their entire operation within a day, it seemed impossible,” Fortin said. “But with Riedel's MicroN and MediorNet systems, we were able to provide a solution that not only met their immediate needs but also offered a more efficient, distributed architecture for their future operations.”

“From long-time customers like Rec4Box to new deployments at broadcasters and sporting events, we're seeing significant momentum with MediorNet across diverse applications in North America,” said Peter Tsegaye, Regional Sales Manager for Canada at Riedel Communications. “The versatility and efficiency of MediorNet are proving invaluable, and Rec4Box’s unique approach continues to showcase the system's exceptional adaptability.”