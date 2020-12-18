How predictive analytics helps improve student enrollment and retention (eCampus News)

"Colleges and universities are under a lot of pressure to meet enrollment targets, retain existing students, and see them through to graduation — all while operating under strict budget constraints. Walking this tightrope isn’t easy, but increasingly sophisticated predictive analytics programs can help."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Keeping students on the path to success has been far from easy during the pandemic, with many students dealing with unprecedented upheaval and stress. Tapping into predictive analytics can help fortify enrollment and retention strategies, identifying when students start to struggle and facilitating outreach.