How esports brings students together during social isolation (eCampus News)

"Being a traditional athletic director, I have been told many times that I should be offended by esports, particularly the use of “sports” in its name. Competitors don’t jump (unless out of their seats), run, or use a ball. Certainly, all of that should be an affront to my natural proclivity toward the more traditional physically-taxing competitions like football, soccer, or lacrosse."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While most campus sports teams have been sidelined during the era of COVID-19, esports is a different story. Read how tournaments are helping students stay connected to the community even when playing remotely.