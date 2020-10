"As colleges release their plans for the fall semester, even those hoping to reopen their campuses are leaning heavily on remote instruction to spread out students and give them more options. "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Remote instruction will, to some degree, play a role in the plans of every campus as they strategize for fall and craft contingencies. Read how we can best support online students through new learning scenarios during these uncertain times.