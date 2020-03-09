How colleges use social media alerts during emergencies (University Business)

"Emergency notification systems that allow campus officials to post and share alerts on college social media channels—so people can like, quote and leave comments—expands a college’s audience during live incidents."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When an emergency strikes an institution, social media alerts can help keep the campus community safe, informed, and connected. Emails and texts are less likely to be forwarded, but retweeting or sharing a campus alert can help disseminate important information.