How College Faculty Can Beat the Cheat (EdSurge)

"Students cheating on assignments is hardly a new or surprising problem. But it may surprise college faculty to find out just how widespread it is today. In research and surveys conducted by Dr. Donald McCabe and the International Center for Academic Integrity over the span of 12 years, 68 percent of undergraduates who responded admitted to cheating on tests or written assignments."—Source: EdSurge

Curbing academic dishonesty is no small task. Thankfully, tech-based solutions for plagiarism detection and online proctoring can help faculty stop cheaters in their tracks.