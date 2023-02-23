How a 165-Inch LED Display Enhances the Student Experience at Bakersfield College

Founded in 1913, Bakersfield College is one of the oldest operating community colleges in the nation. With the goal of transforming education and the lives of those in and around Kern County, CA, the college has a diverse student body and holds the designation as a Hispanic serving institution. To help students gain the information they need to successfully register for classes, the college recently had a MAXHUB LM165A07 Raptor series (opens in new tab) 165-inch diagonal LED display installed in its Welcome Center.

Pacific West Sound was contracted to handle the MAXHUB installation at Bakersfield College. Steve Grider, who oversees all the company’s installation projects, discussed the job at Bakersfield College.

“The Welcome Center is the hub for all new and returning students," Grider explained. “It houses all the various services for the campus, such as financial assistance, counseling, registration, and so forth. The display resides in the main entrance area to the facility. The main purpose of the display is for digital signage created by the editorial staff at Bakersfield College. It can also be used as a local presentation display for special addresses from the school deans.”

The MAXHUB LM165A07 Raptor series display is well suited for the facility and its application. "The MAXHUB display makes quite an impression," Grider said. "The imagery it produces is, quite simply, stunning. At no time does the viewer ever become aware of the individual panels that make up its overall size. The screen is absolutely seamless. Color accuracy is first-rate, the brightness is excellent—without being overbearing—and text is clear and easy to read. Equally impressive, the MAXHUB LM165A07 Raptor display also has a very low profile for a screen that size. Simply put, it has a very commanding presence that is impossible to ignore.”

The MAXHUB LM165A07 Raptor series display is also well suited for those times when it is used for presentations and addresses. With its integrated Android 9 OS and MAXConfig software, the Raptor display provides easy control and intuitive access to all its interactive features via one’s personal device such as a laptop computer or tablet. Additionally, it is easy to extend functionality to a third-party system for collaborative purposes.

With many electronic devices, questions frequently arise. Hence, capable and responsive customer and technical support services are crucial. In this regard, Grider was equally enthusiastic about MAXHUB. “The display was very easy to install,” he said. “The most difficult part was making sure the wall that we were mounting the display onto was true. I would also like to add that it was very beneficial and helpful to have Jason Seas from MAXHUB onsite to direct the installation. MAXHUB’s support was first rate in every aspect.”

The MAXHUB LM165A07 Raptor series display was installed at Bakersfield College in early January 2023 and was placed into service immediately after. Since that time, Grider reported everyone who encounters the new display has responded very positively. “Our customer is happy,” Grider said. “The media will soon be delivered via a BrightSign player. We’re still waiting for the college to get their network up and running throughout the Welcome Center building so, in the meantime, the playback material is coming from a USB drive attached to the display. With its multiple input capability, the LM165A07 Raptor provides multiple means of feeding content—and that is yet another benefit of the system. In conclusion, the MAXHUB display is a world-class signage solution that looks terrific and provides a wealth of important and useful information.”