High Praise: How Museum of the Bible Achieves 360-Degree Immersive Sound

Two blocks south of Washington, D.C.’s National Mall stands the six-story, 430,000-square-foot Museum of the Bible. Since 2017, the museum has welcomed millions of visitors to explore an extensive collection of biblical artifacts in a gallery that documents the collection of books’ narrative, history, and impact. But not everything in the building is “ancient history.” Recently, the museum opened All Creation Sings, a high-tech interactive exhibit that brings scripture to life through immersive technology, including an L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound system.

All Creation Sings offers a 45-minute immersive worship experience inspired by Psalm 148. Featuring content by CREATR of Costa Mesa, CA, the 100x60-foot space surrounds visitors with interactive biblical storytelling. Atlanta-based Meptik, designed the visual spectacle, using 360-degree projection mapping and LiDAR sensors for interactive, generative effects.

Central to the exhibit’s surround experience is L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology, bringing a new dimension to audio storytelling. Oklahoma City’s Skylark AV handled the installation of all the projectors, LiDAR cameras, and other technical gear, including a panoramic audio system comprising 16 of L-Acoustics’ new X8i coaxial loudspeakers, four KS21 subs, and seven LA2Xi amplified controllers.

“X8i is a fantastic installation speaker with a beautiful, low-profile design,” said Zach Kimrey, design engineer at Skylark AV. “Its compact size enabled us to invisibly hide them in a thin 12-inch black band running around the upper perimeter of the room without visually interfering with the projection surfaces. And despite their small format, they produce a surprisingly robust low frequency response with plenty of impact, which was ideal for this exhibit.”

Kimrey noted that the LA2Xi amplified controllers each drive four loudspeakers, with a unique feed sent to each speaker to supply the immersive effect. “Signals are routed from the Disguise D3 media servers via Dante, converted to AES with Q-SYS, and then everything is one-to-one per speaker. It’s 17 channels of drive: 16 X8i and one channel to feed the four KS21 subs, which are centrally located adjacent to the large columns in the middle of the room.”

L-ISA’s immersive audio mixing capabilities shine in this installation, offering creators unprecedented tools to craft captivating soundscapes. Notably, the project also demonstrates the flexibility of L-ISA technology. James Rudder, L-ISA application engineer at L-Acoustics, used an L-ISA Processor II for onsite spatial mixing, creating a fully immersive sound experience with spatial objects carefully placed to complement the visuals. “Once James had the perfect mix, he ‘printed’ those tracks for us, and we imported them into the D3 servers,” explained Kimrey.

All Creation Sings is a showcase for how L-ISA can be implemented efficiently in fixed installations. “I didn’t realize you could have an L-ISA mix without having a processor permanently onsite,” explains Kimrey. “The immersive playback option is great for a fixed environment where the audio content doesn’t change. The application of L-ISA here is fantastic and absolutely brings the whole experience together.”

“This project illustrates how L-ISA technology can enhance creativity and deliver exceptional audience experiences, even in scenarios with technical or budgetary considerations,” Kimrey added. “It opens up new possibilities for immersive audio in a wide range of venues and applications. It’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced.”

“I’ve heard L-Acoustics loudspeakers in other venues, particularly worship environments, and I have always been impressed with their sound,” said Museum of the Bible IT interactive systems manager Joel Conrad. “Initially, when Skylark recommended the brand for All Creation Sings, I figured that an L-Acoustics solution might be too expensive seeing that it’s a premium-quality product. But Skylark AV showed us that it wouldn’t add a significant cost, so we went for it, and their implementation turned out just beautiful. Skylark AV and L-Acoustics did the final mix in-room, so everything perfectly matches the visuals. The fidelity throughout the entire exhibit space feels warm, moving, and engaging. And you can tell by watching the crowds that our visitors are truly enveloped in the experience, which was exactly what we were hoping for.”