Here's What Happened When Students Solved Social Media Problems With Design Thinking (EdSurge)

"A few weeks ago, Aaron, a student in my high school elective class, mentioned he didn’t use social media very often. I’ll admit I was a little skeptical at first. When I followed up, he told the class he found the ads distracting—and said he ended up buying things he didn’t need."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of design thinking can go a long way. Read how this exercise empowered high school to tackle the problems they see with social media. How could this practice be expanded for a higher ed audience?