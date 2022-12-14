Here's How You Can Make Training More Flexible and Interactive

­For Caremark—a UK-based organization that provides home care services to adults and older people, those with physical and learning disabilities, as well as young people and children—its local approach to home support and respite care for clients all over the country is pivotal. That's why the company turned to DisplayNote (opens in new tab) for training its employees.

With DisplayNote Montage in their training rooms, Caremark enjoys reduced session setup time and equipment costs, more interactive training sessions, better mobility for presenters and easy screen sharing for all training session participants.

The company regularly hosts training sessions with groups of 5-12 employees at its Belfast training facility. During these sessions, trainers and learners rely on sharing the content from their personal devices to the Newline display at the front of the room. This could be PowerPoint presentations, websites, videos, or other tools commonly used by the teams. Trainers are, therefore, reliant on using HDMI cables to connect their devices to the screen. With trainers moving about from room to room, it is common for cables to go missing. This causes issues at the start of sessions and can cost precious time to relocate replacement cables and get connected. Another drawback is that trainers can become tethered to the front of the room and unable to walk around and interact with the learners present.

Andrew Caulfield is a training coordinator at Caremark and has found that by using the DisplayNote Montage wireless presentation software, he and his colleagues can easily share their screens from any device to the screen in just a few clicks. There’s no longer a need for cables or leads. Trainers and learners can join the Montage session on the DisplayNote app or via their browser—allowing everyone to screen share regardless of what network they’re on.

For Andrew, this also provides a more interactive experience during sessions—as presenters can show the room exactly what they’re working on, giving more context than a PowerPoint alone. “It doesn’t matter if our other trainers forget their HDMI cables (opens in new tab),” he said, “they can turn up to the DisplayNote-equipped training room and know they can share their content to the big screen in seconds.”