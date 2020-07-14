Here’s How Colleges Should Help Close the Digital Divide in the COVID-Era (EdSurge)

"San Antonio, Texas, the place my family currently calls home, ranks high among major cities with the fastest-growing number of COVID-19 infections. Add in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, and Texas now accounts for over 7 percent of the nation’s 3 million cases. It’s a harsh and disastrous reality that is wreaking havoc on families, local economies and the education system."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we can clearly see the digital divide in sharper focus. With instruction shifting online during campus closures, a lack of access to technology or reliable Wi-Fi can stymie the studies of any student. This article details how schools can offer support.