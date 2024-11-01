Haivision Launches Free Video Player for Real-Time ISR and Defense Applications

Haivision Systems has launched its Haivision Play ISR. The free desktop video player was designed specifically for defense and ISR professionals. Haivision Play ISR prioritizes low-latency playback of live video with KLV metadata, while enabling users to see events unfolding in real-time with metadata providing more awareness than just video alone. The geospatial information contained within KLV-formatted MISB/STANAG metadata provides the crucial context needed for a more complete understanding of mission-critical situations.

Combined with solutions such as the Makito video encoder and Kraken video processing platform, Play ISR completes Haivision’s end-to-end ISR ecosystem by providing customers with a suite of products that support each critical step along ISR video workflows, from contribution from the field of operation, to distribution to command and control centers, and visualization for real-time analysis and decision-making.

“Playback of low latency video alongside KLV metadata in a free, easy-to-use desktop application, empowers Play ISR users with the real-time situational awareness they need to make faster, more informed decisions in the field,” said John Leipper, defense product manager, Haivision. “This combination of features is unmatched in the market and underscores Haivision's commitment to supporting the work of defense and ISR teams."

Key Features of Haivision Play ISR

Playback low-latency video for real-time situational awareness.

Decodes and displays KLV-formatted MISB geospatial metadata.

View live video encoded in H.264/AVC and H.265/HEVC.

Play video streams with UDP and SRT protocols.

Download for free for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux.

Easily setup and configure.