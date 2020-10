"Colleges have the ability to gather more student data than ever before, and with that information comes the pressure to put it to good use. Nudges, when done right, are proving up to that task."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Digital nudges based on student performance data can help keep learners on track and offer encouragement when they need it the most, but these interventions need to be well planned. If they happen with too much frequency they might get ignored.