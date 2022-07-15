Get to Know AVDOXA—The AVL Group Formerly Known as Stark Raving Solutions

Stark Raving Solutions has changed its name to AVDOXA (opens in new tab) Design Experience Group to better reflect its mission, service, and expertise in meeting the media needs of its clients' audio, video and lighting (AVL) systems.

Founded in 2001, the Kansas City-based AVDOXA provides complete AVL systems for new facilities, upgrades for buildings that are remodeling or expanding, and the integration of new technology such as digital audio and high-definition video.

“Our company has grown, changed hands, and evolved into what it is today—an AVL design experience group dedicated to being the best in the business, known for its expertise and responsive, attentive customer service,” said president/CEO Greg Davis. “The name change emphasizes what, how and why we do what we do.”

According to Davis, AV stands for audiovisual experience, the crux of AVDOXA’s business. DOXA, a liturgical expression for glory, hearkens back to the company’s roots working with churches as its first clients.

“The X in our new name does double-duty to represent ‘experience’ both in terms of the AVL experience created and the years of experience our team shares with clients,” Davis said. “The experience matters.”