Get Smart About Going Online: Choosing the Right Model to Deliver Digital Programming (The EvoLLLution)

"Online learning is making headlines again with big players such as University of Massachusetts and California Community College Online launching high profile online initiatives recently. Some would argue that if you haven’t made it in online education already, you’ve missed your opportunity."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Instructional Designer-Developed Model, the Faculty-Powered Model, and the Online Program Manager Model: these are three primary approaches to starting a brand new online or digital course offering in higher ed. This article is a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities of each model.