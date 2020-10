"Shortly after Good Morning America aired a segment about one of Ashland University’s sports teams, the Ohio institution received applications from 500 prospective students — enough to nearly fill out an entire freshman class."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Think gaming is a passing fad? Think again. Read how embracing esports can be a gam-echanger for institutions who want to appeal to tech-savvy students. —Eduwire Editors