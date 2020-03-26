Four Concerns — and One Cause For Hope — As Coronavirus Closes Community Colleges (EdSurge)

"The closure of an iconic campus like Harvard Yard attracts a lot of attention. But as the coronavirus spreads, it’s the closures of community colleges—institutions that have far less money but serve far more students—that worry many educators and researchers."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus closures are concerning to every institution experiencing them, but they are proving especially difficult for community colleges. In the face of these daunting challenges, faculty, staff, and students are showing how truly resilient they can be when everyone works together for a common goal.