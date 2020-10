"Virginia Tech has turned its Blacksburg campus into a living laboratory as researchers try and determine if electric scooters could help solve transportation challenges facing students."—Source: EdScoop

Before taking the leap into a full-fledged e-scooter partnership, Virginia Tech is opting for a closely studied pilot program first. The data collected will help institutional stakeholders weight the benefits and shortcomings before making a large-scale commitment.