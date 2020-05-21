For Esports Programs in Higher Education, Now Is the Time to Thrive (EdTech Magazine)

"It didn’t take long for the impact of COVID-19 on higher education to extend beyond the classroom and into college sports. March Madness was cancelled. Pitcher’s mounds and batting cages remain empty. And it seems likely that college football stadiums will stand vacant and silent this fall."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While many athletics programs have been sidelined due to the pandemic, esports could be perfectly positioned to help fill the gap. But for this to work, teams need to invest in their players and plan for a variety of scenarios in the fall.