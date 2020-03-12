Faculty Readiness to Begin Fully Online Teaching (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting many colleges and universities to abruptly and comprehensively adopt online learning in place of face-to-face classes, in an effort to limit transmission of the virus. Faculty, students, and support staff are all working to accommodate this massive change. "—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the face of a pandemic, many schools are shutting down on campus courses and taking classes online. Remember that some faculty may be inexperienced teaching online and be willing to provide extra support to those individuals.