Extron's FOX3 Matrix 840x and 560x Now Available

Introducing the FOX3 Matrix 840x from Extron. The FOX3 Matrix 840x provides high-performance switching of 4K/60 video, audio, USB, control, and 3D Sync over fiber optic cable. Expandable in sizes from 8x8 up to 840x840, this modular matrix switcher features an integrated IPCP Pro Q xi control processor.

Update: A mere days later, Extron released the FOX3 Matrix 560x. Keep reading to find out more.

(Image credit: Extron)

Its advanced security standards and Gigabit Ethernet ports ensure compatibility with Extron IPCP Pro control processors and TouchLink Pro touchpanels using a standard network infrastructure. Dante, DMP Expansion, and analog audio I/O ports enable audio embedding and de-embedding. Equipped with many additional integration-friendly features, such as redundant hot-swappable power supplies and real-time system monitoring, the FOX3 Matrix 840x delivers highly reliable, enterprise-wide switching of fiber optic AV, USB, and control signals.

“Our customers wanted a large-scale, highly reliable digital switching system for today's digital world,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “That's why we created the FOX3 Matrix 840x, an Enterprise-wide digital switching solution that maintains the highest signal quality for mission-critical environments.”

The FOX3 Matrix 840x is one of the latest additions to the FOX3 Series, setting the new standard for fiber optic distribution with solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured by Extron to meet the most demanding requirements of critical video and audio distribution applications. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.

Expansive Extron FOX3 Matrix 560x Now Available

(Image credit: Extron)

The FOX3 Matrix 560x Modular Fiber Optic Matrix Switcher provides high-performance switching of 4K/60 video, audio, USB, control, and 3D Sync over fiber optic cable. Expandable in sizes from 8x8 up to 560x560, this modular matrix switcher also features an integrated IPCP Pro Q xi control processor.

Its advanced security standards and Gigabit Ethernet ports ensure compatibility with Extron IPCP Pro control processors and TouchLink Pro touchpanels using a standard network infrastructure. Dante, DMP Expansion, and analog audio I/O ports enable audio embedding and de-embedding. Equipped with many additional integrator-friendly features, such as redundant hot-swappable power supplies and real-time system monitoring, the FOX3 Matrix 560x delivers highly reliable, enterprise-wide switching of fiber optic AV, USB, and control signals for mission-critical environments.

The FOX3 Matrix 560x is one of the latest additions to the FOX3 Series, setting the new standard for fiber optic distribution with solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured by Extron to meet the most demanding requirements of critical video and audio distribution applications. From point-to-point extension to fully non-blocking matrix applications up to 2000x2000 and beyond, FOX3 Systems securely deliver unrivaled performance and reliability to satisfy even the most discerning users.