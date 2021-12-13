Extron Products Are Ingredients of a Tasty AV Upgrade of St. Helena High's Culinary Classroom

The culinary classroom at St. Helena High School in California's Napa Valley wine region has received a new AV system that integrates Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP system along with the SMP 111 streaming media processor and other products from Extron.

St. Helena High School is a top-ranked institute of learning in California's Napa Valley wine region. The county is filled with luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants, such as The French Laundry. Because of this wealth of fine dining and high-end accommodations, the high school's culinary classroom received a new AV system that enhances instruction on-site as well as for students attending from home. The school administrators brought in E.R.I.C. Low Voltage Services to design and program and Consolidated Networks Corporation to integrate a NAV Pro AV over IP system, along with the SMP 111 streaming media processor and other products from Extron.

"Integration of Extron's NAV Pro AV over IP system and the SMP 111 streaming processor lets the students at home be on the same page as those in the classroom," said Brian Baesler, program manager at Consolidated Networks Corporation. "This makes the AV system just what the chef ordered."

St. Helena High's culinary classroom includes six full commercial kitchens, and the instructor is Chef Karl Turner III. Originally, the students gathered around the outside of one kitchen to watch the professional chef prepare and plate the gourmet dishes. Now, a NAV Pro AVoIP system ties three broadcast-quality 4K HDMI PTZ cameras to the existing 55-inch displays, as well as provides content to the streaming system. An Extron NAV E 101 encoder mounted with each camera shares video from the chef's grill/range station and the two food preparation stations. A fourth camera and encoder are being installed for a heads-on view of the chef at work. The chef's PC and a TLP Pro 1225TG 12-inch Tabletop TouchLink Pro Touchpanel are installed on a shelf beneath one of the prep tables, protecting them from heat and splashes. The PC is connected to an Extron NAV E 201 D wallplate HDMI encoder. To support the PC's USB signals, an Extron MediaPort 200 HDMI and Audio to USB Scaling Bridge converts USB to HDMI. The bridge enhances the computer-sourced content for the students attending class from home. The SMP 111 streaming media processor captures and distributes the camera feeds and other resources for selectable live streaming. Five Extron transmitters stream AV signals over the 1 Gbps Ethernet network. An Extron NetPA U 1004 power amplifier with Dante and DSP 100 watts per channel drives the 70 V distributed audio system.

From concept to commissioning, the entire project was completed in two weeks. CNC credits this in part to Extron's well-designed products and the support engineers. The administration is quite pleased with the success of the AV system upgrade in the culinary classroom, and Chef Turner III is happy with how easy it is to use.