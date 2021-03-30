ETC Debuts Two New Theatrical Fixtures

The What: ETC launched two new theatrical fixtures—Source Four LED Series 3 and Desire Fresnel—designed for theatres looking to successfully launch themselves into the modern day with brightness, color mixing, and wireless DMX/RDM features.

The What Else: Source Four LED Series 3 is the third generation of the color mixing LED fixture. Now boasting an eight-color mixing system that includes deep red LEDs, users can create nuanced colors with this fixture.

ETC also adds a redesigned classic to its portfolio with Desire Fresnel. A full eight-color array, wireless DMX/RDM, an intuitive user interface, and NFC configuration from a mobile device using ETC’s Set Light app are a few of the features that come standard with Desire Fresnel.

The Bottom Line: ETC has reworked how the lamp and lens work together so users get more light through the entire zoom range; ETC says Source Four LED Series 3 and Desire Fresnel are the perfect pairing for any theatre.