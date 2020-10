"Esports on campus was not something many of us from the Pong and Pac Man generations saw coming. Much has changed in the last twenty years, yet the idea of organized, competitive video gaming is still a tough concept to grasp."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The gaming industry is booming. What can make esports interesting for institutions is that it has a unique reach that crosses over athletics into academics, with special implications for STEM fields.