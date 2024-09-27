Eric Church’s Chief’s in Nashville’s Amps Up with Concert-Grade Sound

Chief's, one of the latest additions to Nashville's Lower Broadway, is the brainchild of Grammy-award winning country artist Eric Church and founder and CEO of AJ Capital Partners, Ben Weprin. It features Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, a dueling-pianos bar called, a studio for live broadcasting Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel, and the Neon Steeple, a two-story, intimate ticketed concert venue that was inaugurated with a 19-date residency of shows by Church himself. It was there that an L-Acoustics Ai Series professional sound system installed by Clair Global Integration.

CGI system designer Joe Anderson recalls that there were some unique challenges in outfitting the space: "The building’s tall, skinny corner location and reflective surfaces, like stained glass windows and brick walls, required creative solutions," he explains. “The venue’s multilevel audience area, with fans on the third floor and seated in balcony pews, demanded a versatile sound system, and L-Acoustics’ A10i enclosure emerged as the right choice for this project.”

The main PA showcases the flexibility and power of the L-Acoustics Ai Series. Each side features one A10i Focus over two A10i Wide, flanked by an A10i Focus over an A10i Wide as side-fills. Dual KS21i subs fly behind the main arrays. The under balcony benefits from a single A10i Focus over one A10i Wide per side. Four X8 speakers serve as front-fills, while four KS21i subs reside under the stage. For performers, the stage offers up to eight X12 monitor wedges.

The upstairs piano bar also boasts its own L-Acoustics setup. Eight compact X8 speakers surround the stage, complemented by two SB15m subs above and one more X8 for the FOH booth. Each piano enjoys two X8 stereo monitor wedges. LA4X amplified controllers power all systems, ensuring consistent, high-quality sound throughout the venue.

"While our ground floor offers the lively honky-tonk atmosphere visitors expect, our upstairs venue sets us apart,” said Jesse Free, Chief's production manager. “Having a professional L-Acoustics sound system immediately signals to musicians and fans that sound quality here is paramount."

“A10i’s compact size and high performance were crucial," Anderson added. "It delivers the power and musicality that Eric wanted, allowing us to create a true concert experience in an intimate club setting.”