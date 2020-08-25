Engaging Students Through Asynchronous Video-Based Discussions in Online Courses (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Over the past thirty years, enrollments in online courses have continued to grow, resulting in online learning becoming commonplace today. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic forced colleges and universities to move all courses to remote or online learning formats, more than one out of three college students were taking an online course each year, and half of those students took only online courses."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Asynchronous video discussions can add a layer of engagement when learning happens online. EDUCAUSE Review details the benefits and unique opportunities as well as listing tools that could help keep students connected.