Encouragement for Online Learners (Faculty Focus)

"Prior to every course, faculty should consider how they can connect with their students. Building rapport with students must be intentional and consistent (Glazier, 2016). Merely copying and pasting the course content into a learning management system cannot be the extent of online course development."—Source: Faculty Focus

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of encouragement can make a big impact. This is especially true in online learning, where students can disengage if courses feel impersonal. Read how authentic, tailored outreach can help keep learners on the path to course completion.