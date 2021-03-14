ENCO Relocates to New Headquarters

ENCO has shifted its business operations to a modernized office space in the growing community of Novi, MI, just 17 miles from the company’s longtime Southfield, MI headquarters. The newly constructed, 12,000 sq. ft. facility will offer a more collaborative work environment and a centralized location for staff and customers in the Detroit suburbs.

ENCO’s entire operation across sales, administration, engineering, finance, management, manufacturing, and marketing will be based in Novi, effective immediately. The interior building design, which embraces an open floor plan, will bring the previously separated functions closer together—as will the other modernized perks that the Southfield headquarters lacked. The spacious environments throughout all areas ensure that social distancing policies can continue to be met until the pandemic subsides.

“This is truly a state-of-the-art facility that is the culmination of careful planning and consideration for employee comfort,” said Ken Frommert, president, ENCO. “Everyone has a private office and plenty of space for social distancing in the COVID era. At the same time, we have an open production laboratory, several high-tech meeting and conference spaces, and varied seating and lounge settings, all of which encourage collaboration and creative thinking.”

Adjacent to the scenic Lakeshore Park, the new facility also offers a large kitchen and dining space, a gym, showers and a showroom. The interior boasts high ceilings and modern finishes throughout, which Frommert says provides a more overall soothing and inviting feel.

Frommert added that Novi is an exciting city on the rise, with a thriving downtown and a growing number of hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that will be more appealing for visiting customers. Several hotels that cater to business travelers are located blocks from the office, making visits far more convenient for customers and partners. Novi is also more centrally accessible to and from the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

ENCO’s new headquarters are located in the Novi Business Park at 41551 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI, 48375.