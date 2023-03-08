Embracing Some Brilliant Future Women

I’ve been full-time with Future for nearly two years now, and I learn something new every day about the company and colleagues. When I inquired about receiving updated information on the number of employees and percentage of women that Future employs, I was directed to the Future People Team based out of our global headquarters in the UK. That’s a nice team to have. An employee can access them via the People Site and request information via the People Ticketing System. Thank you to the real person, Petras Danys from the People Team for providing me with the data.

When I wrote a similar article last year (opens in new tab), I reported approximate numbers, but it appears that the number of employees and percentage of women has gone up a few percentage points.

The below data was provided by the Future People Team on March 7, 2023

Future plc Global Employees - 2,987

Number of employees by country and percentage of women

2,204 – UK (51.4% women in the UK)

699 – North America ([680 – US; 19 – Canada] 54.4% women in NA)

55 – Australia*

12 – Czechia*

17 – France*

*These records sit outside the HRIS system

Future plc Leadership

Board of Directors: 4 of the 9 are women (44%)

Executive Leadership Team: 5 of the 15 are women (33%)

Senior Leadership Team: 37 of the 102 are women (36%)

Teamwork

Every Monday, the editorial, events, sales, and B2B leadership teams meet via a video conference to bring each other up to date on what we’re working on that week. There can be upwards of 30 people participating in that meeting. If remote work ever feels lonely, Mondays more than make up for it.

One of the events our team produces is Wonder Women (opens in new tab), hosted by Multichannel News. Future’s very own CEO, Zillah Byng-Thorne will be delivering the Welcoming Remarks on March 23, 2023, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

As with many companies, people come and go, but the majority of the women I started working with are still on the team, and some of them have worked together for more than 20 years.

It truly takes teamwork to be successful at your job, and I am grateful for the women pictured and noted below. Some I work with daily, and others are wonderful supporting colleagues.

(Pictured left to right) Kelly Boon, corporate events director, B2B; Nicole Cobban, managing design director; Janis Crowley, publisher Pro Audio; Cindy Davis (yours truly), content & brand director, AV Technology (opens in new tab); Rachael Diemert, director, product marketing, B2B Content, SmartBrief (opens in new tab); Jamie Franc, account manager, client success, Cassandra Grant, head of marketing, Media Entertainment & Tech; Martha Karmali, senior product content manager; Carmel King, managing director B2B Tech & Entertainment Group; Allison Knapp, publisher, Tech & Learning (opens in new tab); Zahra Majma (camera shy), sales manager, AV Technology Group; Lisa McIntosh, senior design director, AV Technology Group; Macy O’Hearn, contributing writer, AV Technology; Natasha Rogers, event marketing manager, ActualTech Media (opens in new tab); Debbie Rosenthal, strategic account manager, AV Technology Group; Nicole Schilling, production manager, AV Technology Group; Heather Tatrow (camera shy), production manager, AV Technology Group; Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, Future plc (opens in new tab); Melissa Turner, vice president, content, SmartBrief; Marie Vasallo, senior event manager, B2B; Christine Weiser, group publisher, vice president of content & brand strategy, Tech & Learning; Cynthia Wisehart, content director, Sound & Video Contractor (opens in new tab)