Effective Ways to Recruit Students Through Virtual Campus Tours (EdTech Magazine)

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit this spring, Western Connecticut State University lost one of its most vital recruiting tools: on-campus visits that allow prospective students and parents to explore and get a feel for student life."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

To engage with prospective students during the age of COVID-19, schools are turning to technology in creative ways to help replicate in-person experiences, from outreach on apps like Instagram and Snapchat to videoconference-driven online events and virtual tours of the campus.