EDUCAUSE 2020: DX, Student Success and COVID-19 on the Agenda (EdTech Magazine)

"For the first time, this year’s EDUCAUSE Annual Conference will be held fully online. Kicking off on Oct. 27, the event follows a year of challenges and transition brought on by COVID-19 and the subsequent transition to large-scale remote, online and hybrid learning."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Due to the pandemic, this year's EDUCAUSE conference will convene online. While that isn't exactly a surprise, it marks a notable first. In the same ways we're all wondering if remote pivots in higher ed will set up changes that outlast the pandemic, it will be interesting to see if this year sets a new precedent for EDUCAUSE.