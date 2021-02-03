Easy ways to ensure feedback supports student success (eCampus News)

"Last week, I participated in a workshop about addressing social-emotional learnings (SEL) and cultural awareness issues in the classroom. One of the articles the facilitator had written about was building confidence in teachers. It made me think about how we build confidence in our students."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As many institutions continue with digital learning, it's important to remember that the ways we communicate with students matter. When a majority of feedback happens in the LMS rather than the classroom, supportive feedback becomes even more crucial to keeping students on the path to success.