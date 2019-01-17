DSE 2019 Webinar to Discuss Digital Signage Trends in the Healthcare Sector

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the fourth installment in its free 2019 webinar series, which targets specific end user verticals, is to be presented Thursday, January 24 at 2 p.m. ET.

Moderated by Healthcare Innovation Editor in Chief Mark Hagland, the 30-minute session will benefit healthcare operators, technologists and communications professionals responsible for their facility’s digital signage communications network.

Featured discussion leaders include:

Dileep Varma, Head of Product Development & Operations, Outcome Health

Kim Sarubbi, Chief Operating Officer, Cannabis Medical Network

The webinar will discuss applications currently in use in a variety of healthcare settings, with a focus on the effectiveness of third-party networks in doctors’ offices to further patient education, help reduce perceived wait times, use technology to illustrate care alternatives and better understand treatment goals.

Attendees will learn:

The importance of patient education

How to increase compliance

How to create up-sell opportunities

Who and how to target audiences with digital signage in healthcare settings

How doctors are using interactive signage in the course of treatment

How to maximize digital signage impact in healthcare