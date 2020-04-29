Do students feel prepared to learn online? (eCampus News)

"While most college students say they feel they have the tools they need to learn online, they remain anxious about their own skills in managing their learning in an off-campus environment, according to a new survey."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Many have been focused on institutional and faculty preparedness to offer continuity during campus closures. But some students are struggling with this shift, trying to maintain focus, relationships, and keep up with coursework during a pandemic.