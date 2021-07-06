Disguise Reopens L.A. XR Stage

Disguise has launched a new and improved xR stage at its Los Angeles office. The new space comes equipped with the latest technology to meet the growing demand for the disguise xR workflow in virtual production and broadcast in the West Coast area.

In early 2020, disguise accelerated the development of its xR solution, providing an alternative for live events to resume in a virtual space. Since then, the workflow has powered over 250 projects and formed an essential component in the 170+ xR stages that have been built around the world to support the demand for immersive real-time productions.

The upgraded stage, which was also the first xR stage opened by disguise, comes with an enhanced design, new equipment, and a full cluster rendering setup targeting the growing wave of film, episodic TV, and broadcast productions relying on scalable, photorealistic real-time content.

“The disguise LA xR stage has been invaluable to us as we pitch to our clients and evaluate workflow options,” said Steve Richards, principal at Original Syndicate and long-time disguise customer. “Because xR stages are generally costly and hard to come by, the flexibility and versatility of the disguise LA xR stage makes it invaluable to us for testing and exploring use cases across a range of projects and growing list of industry opportunities.”

The new stage is made up of:

Disguise rx render nodes driving uncompressed real-time scenes from Unreal Engine or other leading render engines

Disguise vx media servers

ROE Visual Black Onyx 2.8mm LED wall and Black Marble 4.8mm floor

Red Komodo and Blackmagic URSA cameras

Stype RedSpy, Ncam, and Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking systems

BlackTrax tracking

Lighting products from Litegear and Arri

For the past two years, the LA stage has been providing the disguise user community with a space to learn and experiment with the disguise xR workflow, test out new content ideas, and design end-to-end projects across live music, corporate presentations, broadcast, and virtual production for film and episodic TV.

The stage also doubles as an R&D center and support resource for the community, a space for the disguise technical solutions team to run xR demonstrations for clients around the world—including the latest disguise r18 software webinars—as well as an event space where various educational talks, like a session from Screens Producer Laura Frank, have been hosted. The new stage will also enhance disguise’s permanent xR setup in LA with better local knowledge and 24-hour global support to better serve customers in the region.