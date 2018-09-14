disguise to Launch New Workspace in LA

disguise will open a Los Angeles collaborative workspace in late September 2018. With the addition of this office, disguise has added new team members.

The new office is located in the Arts District at 421 Colyton Street Los Angeles, CA 90013. disguise also has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

The new space has been designed to be an open collaborative space for the creative community, where users can come together to work on their projects with experts nearby, demo to clients, build out racks for shows, attend disguise training, evaluate new software releases, and connect with other disguise users.

"The community is at the heart of everything we do, and having the new workspace and team in LA is going to be fundamental in helping us provide greater support and customer service—as well as connect with all our growing west-coast users and community," said Hans Beijer, VP sales Americas, disguise.

Joining the disguise team in LA will be Kim Williams, who has come on board as the new jr. training and support technician for the West Coast. She has recently moved to LA from Portland where she was working as a freelance lighting designer in theatre.

Marcus Bengtsson, technical sales manager, will be relocating from New York to LA—bringing his expertise in film and the disguise workflow.

disguise will celebrate its new LA office with a launch party on Thursday, Sept. 27. To attend the event, email usa@disguise.one.