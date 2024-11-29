Discreet Pro AV Solutions help Polish Museum of Remembrance Modernize

The Museum of Cursed Soldiers and Political Prisoners of the Polish People's Republic is a remembrance site in Warsaw, Poland, that honors World War II veterans who were tortured and killed by the communist regime. The museum's architects’ vision was that the museum should subtly accent both the old and the new architecture to respect the site’s authentic substance. The Museum required a multi-functional room versatile enough to function as a cinema for movie screenings, a videoconference room for meetings, and an audio transmission space for interviews and turned to Extron audio-video solutions to make the vision come to life.

Extron's AV solutions played a crucial role in transforming the Museum of Cursed Soldiers and Political Prisoners' conference room into a highly versatile, multi-functional space. The professional design and implementation by Polixel, combined with Extron's innovative technology, provided a robust and adaptable solution that meets the museum's unique requirements while preserving the historical integrity of the facility.

One of the main challenges was the historic nature of the facility, which required modern technology and cabling to be hidden to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the building. Additionally, the museum staff primarily consists of people with limited technical knowledge, necessitating a simple and intuitive control system. The integrator, Polixel, selected Extron's audio-video solutions based on their proven reliability and ease of integration. Extron's products allowed the team to design a system that was not only powerful but also user-friendly. The control system was configured to be simple and clear, ensuring that even individuals without technical expertise could operate it effectively.

“Thanks to the excellent Extron audio system, consisting of a sound processor, amplifier, and wall-mounted speakers, we were able to achieve fantastic sound in an acoustically challenging room," said Leszek Łozicki, department manager at Polixel Multimedia Systems. "Additionally, Extron’s Global Configurator Professional software enabled us to configure the system to our client’s needs. Then, using the Extron GUI Designer software, we were able to create an intuitive interface on the TLP Pro 525T touchpanel that allowed the end users to easily manage the many devices in the room.”