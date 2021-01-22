Digital self-harm: What is it and could it be on rise? (University Business)

"In an online forum, a message appears.

It contains a threat against a student from an anonymous source. The person spotting it reports it to a school official, the website or police. After a short investigation, the findings are disturbing. The perpetrator who posted it is actually the student engaging in an act of digital self-harm … or cyberbullying themselves."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Those familiar with cyberbullying know that it can be debilitating for targeted students. But what do you do when the student is targeting themselves? University Business shares insight on digital self-harm, providing strategies for institutions.