Digital globe, 3D scanners, gamified tables in Arizona State's new $70M business-school building (EdScoop)

"The technology features at the new headquarters of Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management look like a edtech obsessive’s wish list: collaborative digital touch-tables, a full virtual-reality studio and a digital globe hanging from the ceiling, controlled by touch gestures from a nearby screen."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The new Thunderbird School of Global Management facilities at Arizona State University is being heralded as the "most technologically advanced building of any leadership, management or business school in the world," sporting a wide array of high-tech features, including a virtual reality studio and a ceiling-mounted digital glove. "The biggest goals we had was just to make sure it was very forward-thinking and flexible for what they needed to accomplish and then anything in the foreseeable future we could come up with, we could make work," notes Nathaniel Holland, a tech consultant on the project team.