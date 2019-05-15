Development at SOCCCD: The Student Design Team Meets SmartSchedule (Campus Technology)

"What can your students do to help improve the campus systems they rely on? At South Orange County Community College District, a student design team is credited with the popularity and good fit of that institution's home-grown 'SmartSchedule' program."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're looking to improve campus systems, why not turn to students themselves — their hands-on insight could be invaluable. Read how SOCCCD's Student Design Team has helped the SmartSchedule program hit all the right notes.