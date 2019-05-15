Topics

Development at SOCCCD: The Student Design Team Meets SmartSchedule (Campus Technology)

By ()

"What can your students do to help improve the campus systems they rely on? At South Orange County Community College District, a student design team is credited with the popularity and good fit of that institution's home-grown 'SmartSchedule' program."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're looking to improve campus systems, why not turn to students themselves — their hands-on insight could be invaluable. Read how SOCCCD's Student Design Team has helped the SmartSchedule program hit all the right notes.