Designing IT Projects to Advance the Learning Organization (EDUCAUSE Review)

"For The Ohio State University Libraries, every library initiative is an opportunity to advance as a learning organization. In spring 2016, the libraries undertook a strategic planning process that was designed to incite the kind of organizational thinking and behaviors that the final framework would eventually champion: agile and iterative work, inclusive participation, organizational learning, risk-taking and accountability, and shared leadership."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At The Ohio State University, IT projects were restructured within the library to shift responsibilities and better dovetail with the learning organization, helping stakeholders leverage the projects to promote organizational change. This article also shares how five other institutional libraries worked to strategically align projects for expanded innovation.