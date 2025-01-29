Data-Based Insights on Cloud Adoption in the Industry from Xyte

Xyte released the first AV Cloud Data Report: State of the Industry, which sheds light on the state of cloud adoption in the audiovisual (AV) sector. The report combines aggregated and anonymized data collected from the Xyte Device Cloud as well as polls taken at the AV Cloud Summit held in November 2024.

"As the AV industry embraces cloud technologies, Xyte is excited to present our inaugural AV Cloud Data Report, providing a comprehensive view of the industry's current cloud adoption landscape," said Omer Brookstein, CEO of Xyte. "We are still in the early stages of widespread adoption, but our findings highlight that interest in cloud solutions is high, which is in line with the 50% month-over-month growth we’ve seen since the launch of our Xyte Connect+ solution."

[Cloud Power: Wheels Not Included]

Key insights from the report include:

Cloud Adoption Still in Early Stages: Nearly 50% of organizations currently lack a defined cloud strategy, underscoring the need for better guidance and tools as the industry moves toward cloud-based solutions.

Nearly 50% of organizations currently lack a defined cloud strategy, underscoring the need for better guidance and tools as the industry moves toward cloud-based solutions. Need for a Unified, Interoperable Platform: A central theme emerging from the AV Cloud Summit was the strong desire for a standardized solution that allows seamless remote monitoring and management of devices from multiple manufacturers. An overwhelming 94% of summit attendees expressed support for developing such a solution, which would enable more efficient and user-friendly AV system management.

A central theme emerging from the AV Cloud Summit was the strong desire for a standardized solution that allows seamless remote monitoring and management of devices from multiple manufacturers. An overwhelming 94% of summit attendees expressed support for developing such a solution, which would enable more efficient and user-friendly AV system management. Sustainability and the Role of the Cloud: Regular software updates have the potential to reduce hardware waste and extend device lifespans, so AV companies are beginning to see cloud technologies as crucial elements in their sustainability strategies.

Regular software updates have the potential to reduce hardware waste and extend device lifespans, so AV companies are beginning to see cloud technologies as crucial elements in their sustainability strategies. Emerging Trends: Looking ahead to 2025, the report predicts a surge in the migration to unified cloud platforms. The need for more secure, efficient remote device management will drive the demand for premium security features, such as secure tunneling, which will be essential for increasing user confidence and adoption.

“We are entering an exciting phase in the AV industry where cloud technology is reshaping how devices are managed, integrated, and serviced,” added Brookstein. “With data security and sustainability becoming key priorities for AV organizations, the cloud offers a pathway for delivering both innovation and environmental responsibility."

[Not All Clouds Are Created Equal]

Brookstein said that the company will continue to share data and insights as the landscape of cloud technologies in AV evolves. “We’re committed to supporting manufacturers, integrators, and end users of AV solutions by uncovering new opportunities for innovation and growth,” he added.