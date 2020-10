"After a few 'big idea' pieces, this is a bit of a palate cleanser. I’m struggling with figuring out how to run open computer labs for students under conditions of social distancing."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campuses re-opening in the fall, questions loom about computer labs in the age of COVID-19. While physical distancing would be relatively easy to acheive in most spaces, sharing devices in an open lab could spread the virus.