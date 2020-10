"One of the most eye-catching aspects of the recent Varsity Blues admissions scandal was that fake athletic profiles were created for students to help them get into highly-selective colleges through so-called 'side doors.'"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Behold, the power of tamper-proof records. It turns out that blockchain-based credentials might have been able to stop the "Varsity Blues" scandal in its tracks.