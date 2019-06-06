Community College Students and Information Technology (EDUCAUSE Review)

"More than 50,000 students completed the 2018 EDUCAUSE Technology Research in the Academic Community (ETRAC) survey. The ECAR Study of Community College Students and Information Technology, which captures data from over 10,000 community college students, is the first EDUCAUSE report on the subject since 2007. ECAR's analysis provides insight into how community college students use and view technology."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This survey breaks down the work/life differences between community college students and four-year college students as well as how their views on technology, tools for student success, and accessibility.