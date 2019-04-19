Colorado State Pilot Tests Connecting Remote and In-Class Students (Campus Technology)

"Colorado State University's College of Business has set up a pilot for what it calls a first for a business school: a blended classroom that connects on-campus and remote students in real time. The approach uses technology from mashme.io for live connectivity and collaboration."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Wondering what the classrooms of the future will look like? This pilot from Colorado State strives to strike the perfect blend, facilitating student interaction in person and online in realtime through cutting edge technologies.